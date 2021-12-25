H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.07. H.B. Fuller also reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $79.13. 122,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

