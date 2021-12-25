FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on FINV shares. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Rowe started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock.

FINV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. 1,310,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 26.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 506.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

