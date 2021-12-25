Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $545.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.83. 146,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,850. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.77 and a 200 day moving average of $447.57.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

