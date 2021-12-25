Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.75. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

