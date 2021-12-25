Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1,066.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.