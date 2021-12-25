Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $15.60 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $338.38 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.01 and a 200 day moving average of $302.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

