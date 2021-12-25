Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

