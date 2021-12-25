The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

