Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,638,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zynga by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,661,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 803,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,319,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.56. 17,018,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,832,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.