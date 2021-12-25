Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.