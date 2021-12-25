Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 114.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 157.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 137.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 729,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Realogy has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

