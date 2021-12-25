Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $68.37 million and approximately $482,940.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,539,947 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

