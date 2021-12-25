CashHand Achieves Market Cap of $44,236.19 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $44,236.19 and $48.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00031334 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,125 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

