Souders Financial Advisors Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 37,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.