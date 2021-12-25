LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

