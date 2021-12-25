Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in KLA by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in KLA by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $420.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.27 and its 200 day moving average is $352.58. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

