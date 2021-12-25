Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290,315 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $64,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

