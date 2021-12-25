Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 829 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 318.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 376.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 297.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.5% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 312.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

