One Day In July LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $456.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.