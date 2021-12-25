Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK stock opened at $340.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

