Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 159,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,263. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

