Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Announce $2.25 EPS

Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.17. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE:AMN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.33. 338,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

