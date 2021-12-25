Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Lessened by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 214,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 34,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

