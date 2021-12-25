Accuvest Global Advisors Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.