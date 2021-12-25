Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Crown Castle International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 276,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $199.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.