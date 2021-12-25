Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,529,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

RSX stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

