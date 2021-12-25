VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

