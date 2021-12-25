Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,635 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.69 and its 200-day moving average is $318.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

