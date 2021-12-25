Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,240,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $206.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.30.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.