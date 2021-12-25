NBW Capital LLC Purchases 62 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $495.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $498.15. The firm has a market cap of $466.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.22 and its 200 day moving average is $427.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

