AKO Capital LLP Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,024 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 6.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $652,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $650.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $256.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.