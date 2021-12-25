Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.21 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and $237,886.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.98 or 0.07987728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.37 or 1.00209555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00053681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

