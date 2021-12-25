American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $265.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.10 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $936.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 801,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 45.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. 393,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,828. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 428.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

