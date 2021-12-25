Scry.info (DDD) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $23,532.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

