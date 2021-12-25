Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

WTER stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.29. 665,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,317. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

