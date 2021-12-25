$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post sales of $15.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

WTER stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 665,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,317. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

