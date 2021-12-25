Analysts Anticipate Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to post $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Real Good Food stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 124,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,813. Real Good Food has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

