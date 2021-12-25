$190.15 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $190.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ACLS stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 275,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $69.79.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

