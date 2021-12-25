$2.08 EPS Expected for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.09. Ziff Davis reported earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ziff Davis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZD traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 163,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,912. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $93.78 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

