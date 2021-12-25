Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

