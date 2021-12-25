Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

