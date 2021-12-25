Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.