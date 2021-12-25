AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.