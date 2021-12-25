Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $359.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $365.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

