Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 21,178 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $71,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $174.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

