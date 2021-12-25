Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce $165.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.20 million. Alteryx posted sales of $160.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $527.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $615.83 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,350. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $17,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,947,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 697,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.69. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

