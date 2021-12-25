Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Southern Copper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.