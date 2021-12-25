Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.46 and its 200 day moving average is $410.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

