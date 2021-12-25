Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 24.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

