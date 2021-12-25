Omnia Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 107,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 366,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,622.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 51,452 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

